Blackrock Nears Top Bitcoin Holder Status

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Around seven years ago, BlackRock's CEO, Larry Fink, dismissed Bitcoin as a tool for money laundering.



Fast forward to 2024, and BlackRock is on the verge of becoming one of the largest holders of Bitcoin through its iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), reflecting a dramatic shift in its stance on cryptocurrency.



Since its launch in January, the iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) has accumulated $17.3 billion in assets.



This places it just behind the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), which holds $18.2 billion.



Market leadership may soon change, as GBTC has faced steady withdrawals due to its higher fees. Meanwhile, BlackRock's IBIT continues to attract significant investment.







Despite these assets belonging to BlackRock's clients, the firm maintains substantial control over Bitcoin through the private keys of its wallets. This centralization contrasts with Bitcoin's decentralized ethos.



BlackRock's COO, Rob Goldstein, highlighted the company's cautious and planned entry into digital assets, emphasizing institutional quality over speed.



Beyond its Bitcoin ETF, BlackRock has diversified into other digital assets. The company launched a tokenized fund, attracting $240 million within a week and now holding $67.5 billion.



Unlike traditional funds, tokenized fund shares are digitally represented on a blockchain, enabling direct investor exchanges.



Additionally, BlackRock invested in Circle, the manager of USD Coin (USDC), the second-largest stablecoin globally.

BlackRock's Strategic Moves in Cryptocurrency

In Brazil, BlackRock introduced its IBIT through a Brazilian Depositary Receipt (BDR) on the B3 stock exchange.



Satoshi Nakamoto, Bitcoin's creator, is said to hold approximately 1.1 million BTC.



Following this, GBTC holds 289,300 BTC, and BlackRock holds 274,700 BTC, making it one of the top holders worldwide.



Other significant holders include Binance, MicroStrategy, and the U.S. government.



BlackRock's evolving strategy and substantial investments in cryptocurrency underscore its growing influence and potential market dominance.



This shift reflects increasing institutional interest and involvement in digital assets, marking a pivotal moment in the financial sector's acceptance of cryptocurrency.



By positioning itself as a major Bitcoin holder, BlackRock is enhancing its portfolio and setting a precedent for other institutional investors, potentially reshaping the digital asset landscape.

