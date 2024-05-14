Brazil’S B3 Posts Strong April Trading And Revenue Growth

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On May 13th, B3 (B3SA3), the Brazilian stock exchange operator, released its April operational data, revealing noteworthy performance metrics.



The average daily trading volume of shares (ADTV) increased by 4% from March and exceeded Goldman Sachs' quarterly estimate by 6%.



Revenue from equity derivatives grew by 36% from March, reaching R$ 80 million, which is 43% higher than April 2023.



Quarterly, these revenues were 18% above estimates, with volumes 26% higher than the previous quarter and 23% above expectations, despite rates remaining flat.



Additionally, revenues from non-equity derivatives rose by 30% from March and were 45% higher than the previous year.







Quarterly, these revenues exceeded estimates by 6%, showing a 30% increase from the previous quarter and 16% year-over-year.



Assets under custody climbed by 5% from March, totaling R$ 17.3 billion, which is 16% higher than last year and 2% above estimates for the quarter.



The registration segment saw a 20% increase from March and 23% above April 2023, also surpassing quarterly estimates by 17%.

Financial Performance Highlights

The financing unit recorded an 11% increase from March, 33% higher year-over-year, and 4% above quarterly estimates.



A total of 611,000 vehicles were financed, marking a 7% quarterly increase and a 45% year-over-year rise. Vehicle sales reached 1.7 million in April, up 12% from March and 29% from the previous year.



Goldman Sachs maintains a neutral stance on B3 , with a target price of R$13.



The stock trades at 13.7 times the estimated price/earnings ratio for 2024, while the target price implies a P/E ratio of 14.3.



Downside risks include slower-than-expected volume growth, competition, and legal issues related to goodwill and foreign exchange contingencies.



Upside risks involve higher volume growth and a faster credit market recovery, bolstering the securities unit and increasing vehicle sales.



B3's performance highlights its resilience and market adaptability, reflecting broader economic trends and investor confidence in the Brazilian market .



These results underscore the exchange's strategic importance in the financial ecosystem, influencing investment decisions and economic policies.

