Central Bank Minutes Lift Ibovespa Amid Mixed Earnings

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Tuesday, the Ibovespa, Brazil's primary stock index, closed with a 0.25% gain at 128,515 points, adding 360 points.



This increase came despite significant market challenges, with the index reaching a high of 128,965 points during the day.



The commercial dollar also saw positive movement, decreasing by 0.39% to R$ 5.13, while future interest rates (DIs) declined across the curve.



The Central Bank's Monetary Policy Committee (Copom ) released minutes from its recent meeting, which reassured investors by showing a more cohesive committee than previously thought.



Carla Argenta, chief economist at CM Capital, stated that the minutes clarified several ambiguous points from the initial statement.







The minutes revealed that all members agreed on the need for restrictive monetary policy, easing market concerns about internal divisions within the committee.



There was initial confusion when the four committee members appointed by the current federal government voted for a larger Selic rate cut of 0.50 percentage points.



This was in contrast to the 0.25 percentage point cut that ultimately prevailed.



The minutes reaffirmed the aggressive stance communicated post-meeting, emphasizing a unified approach to monetary policy.



Finance Minister Fernando Haddad supported the minutes, noting their technical appropriateness and alignment with expectations.



Petrobras and Vale , two of Brazil's largest companies, reported mixed results affecting their stock performances.









Market Performance Analysis

Petrobras (PETR4) shares fell by 1.80% following a nearly 38% drop in net profit.



The company also announced R$ 13.45 billion (US$ 2.61 billion) in dividends and interest on equity. Vale (VALE3) shares declined by 0.06% due to falling iron ore prices.











However, other companies provided positive offsets. Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4) shares rose by 1.09%, and B3 (B3SA3) gained 2.14%.



Embraer (EMBR3) soared 7.65%, and Hapvida (HAPV3) surged 10.42% after strong Q1 results.



Conversely, Natura (NTCO3) dropped by 9.43% due to higher-than-expected losses. IRB (IRBR3) fell by 3.82%, partly in response to the ongoing crisis in Rio Grande do Sul.



The services sector showed better-than-expected growth in March, reinforcing Brazil's strong GDP performance in Q1 2024.



Claudia Moreno, economist at C6 Bank, noted that the data confirmed robust economic activity driven by rising wages and increased government spending.



This growth supports a positive outlook for Brazil 's economic trajectory despite ongoing market volatility and external pressures.



The Ibovespa's modest gain reflects a complex interplay of domestic economic indicators, corporate earnings, and global market influences.



Investors will continue to monitor these factors, along with fiscal policies and international developments, to gauge the market's direction in the coming months.

