Oil Prices Decline Amid U.S. Monetary Policy Concerns And Oversupply Fears

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Tuesday, May 14, oil prices fell due to concerns over the potential tightening of U.S. monetary policy by the Federal Reserve (Fed) and fears of an oversupply of oil.



These factors have created uncertainty in the energy market, affecting investor confidence and market dynamics.



At the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), WTI crude for June delivery dropped 1.39% ($1.10), closing at $78.02 per barrel.



Similarly, on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), Brent crude for July delivery decreased by 1.18% ($0.98), ending at $82.38 per barrel.



This decline followed the release of the U.S. Producer Price Index (PPI) data, which renewed expectations for prolonged monetary tightening by the Fed.







Market analysts pointed out that the PPI data and comments from Federal Reserve officials did not instill confidence in the energy sector.



They emphasized that the market's health heavily depends on gasoline demand, which faces pressure from high storage levels.



Some market observers suggested that the current scenario might support a stronger U.S. dollar, which could further negatively impact oil prices.



A stronger dollar makes oil more expensive for holders of other currencies, reducing demand.



Despite the current downturn, some economic forecasts have raised their projections for crude oil prices in 2024.



However, it is anticipated that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+ ) might start reversing production cuts.



This could potentially put further pressure on oil prices due to modest demand.



Earlier in the day, OPEC reaffirmed its forecast for global oil demand growth at 2.2 million barrels per day for 2024 in its monthly report.



The cartel also maintained its expectations for global oil supply growth at 1.2 million barrels per day. It projected global GDP growth at 2.8% for the year.

MENAFN14052024007421016031ID1108213348