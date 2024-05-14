Brazilian Services Sector Grows By 0.4% In March

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In March, the Brazilian services sector grew by 0.4% compared to February, following seasonal adjustments.



This growth comes after a 0.9% decline in February, which had ended a streak of three consecutive positive months.



The Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE released this data on May 14, 2024.



In March 2024, the services sector stood 12.1% above its pre-pandemic level from February 2020.



However, it was 1.5% below the peak observed in December 2022. Compared to March 2023, the sector experienced a 2.3% decline in volume, following two months of positive growth.







In the first quarter of 2024, the services sector grew by 1.2% compared to the same period in 2023.



On an annualized basis, the growth rate decreased from 2.2% in February to 1.4% in March 2024. This continued a downward trend that started in October 2022.



In March, the five surveyed service activities showed the following changes:







Family services increased by 0.6%.



Professional, administrative, and complementary services grew by 3.8%.



Information and communication services rose by 4.0%.



Transport, auxiliary transport services, and postal services edged up by 0.3%.

Other services remained unchanged at 0.0%.



The performance of the services sector is crucial for Brazil's economic health, given its significant contribution to GDP.The mixed results highlight ongoing challenges and recovery efforts post-pandemic.Analysts and policymakers will closely monitor these trends to inform economic strategies and interventions.Understanding these shifts is vital for businesses and investors to navigate the evolving economic landscape effectively.The IBGE's detailed reporting provides valuable insights into sector-specific dynamics, aiding in more informed decision-making.The sector's overall health influences consumer confidence, investment flows, and employment rates.Positive trends can indicate economic recovery and growth, while declines may signal underlying issues that need addressing.