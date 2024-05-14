PM Trudeau To Travel To The United States To Strengthen Bilateral Ties

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) OTTAWA, Canada – Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced he will travel to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on May 21, 2024, to participate in the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Quadrennial North American Convention and promote the Canada-US relationship, including cross-border trade.

Invited by the SEIU to address the convention, the prime minister will highlight Team Canada's work creating good middle-class jobs, building opportunities for our workers, strengthening health care, and delivering fairness for every generation. The prime minister will also highlight the deep-rooted partnership that Canada and the United States share. As the closest of friends and Allies, this relationship is deepened by the important contributions of organized labour, led by our cross-border unions.

While in Pennsylvania, the prime minister will meet with US business leaders to identify opportunities for commercial, investment, and trade collaboration. As one of Canada's biggest trading partners, Pennsylvania exports more merchandise to Canada than to its next four largest foreign export markets combined.

In 2023, Pennsylvania exported US$14.3 billion to Canada, more than a quarter of Pennsylvania's exports to the world. Canada has an extensive footprint in Pennsylvania, with US$13.6 billion in exports to the state. Canadian-owned companies also employ over 25,000 workers in the state.

With this productive trade relationship, we're creating good-paying jobs our workers can count on, the right conditions for our businesses to grow, and more opportunities for Americans and Canadians alike. Canada is a reliable partner with critical minerals, a resilient supply chain, a competitive economy, and a world-class talent pool. With this Team Canada approach – we're growing trade, attracting investment, and putting Canadian workers at the forefront of these opportunities.

“Canada and the United States are the closest of friends. Together, we're creating good-paying jobs, building opportunities for our workers, taking climate action, and growing our economies. This trip will be another opportunity for Team Canada to deepen the partnership with our American friends – and make life better and fairer for Canadians and Americans alike.” ~ Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada.

The post PM Trudeau to travel to the United States to strengthen bilateral ties appeared first on Caribbean News Global .