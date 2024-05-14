Impact Travel Group Welcomes Camps International, Bolstering Commitment To Educational Travel And Sustainability

MENAFN - Pressat) Impact Travel Group (“ITG”) has announced its merger with Camps International (“Camps”), UK based student travel provider. Camps was founded in 2002 by Stuart Rees Jones in Ringwood (United Kingdom), with their first project location in Kenya. Over the past two decades, Camps International has collaborated with over 1,000 schools and impacted the lives of more than 50,000 young people. Through their efforts, they have created and enhanced essential infrastructure while bringing real-world issues into the classroom through its educational programme, 'Real World Studies'. The social enterprise's focus have also widened during this period, to food and water conservation, wildlife conservation, and housing and welfare within underdeveloped and vulnerable communities around the world.

“As a social enterprise, we are driven by our strong sense of purpose for our travellers, partner communities and for the planet. This characterizes our foundation and determines every aspect of the way we operate.” -Stuart Rees Jones

Camps joins the Impact Travel Group, a collective of educational and experiential travel brands providing transformative experiences.

“Our group provides educational travel to deliver positive experiences through personal growth and individual transformation. This is underpinned by a mix of cultural and environmentally sustainable education, service learning and personal challenge.” -James Scott, Impact Travel Group Co-Founder.

Camps joins other prestigious student travel organizations in ITG including Raleigh International, African Impact, Roots Internships for Good, and Kaya Responsible Travel. Each travel brand is mission driven and works on the premise that student travel and international education creates a better world nurturing conscientious global citizens.

“Joining the Impact Travel Groups will support Camps to inform and inspire more students globally and provide a greater menu of quality programs for our students and alumni. We are truly an organization dedicated to our mission and every single member of our staff have been involved in the Impact Travel Group merger.” -Stuart Rees Jones

Stuart Rees Jones will step into the Impact Travel Group as CEO. The group is focused on expanding their market and focusing on specific growth in non-traditional destinations as well as the expansion of programs which are inclusive and accessible to a larger and broader generation of meaningful travellers.

About Camps International



Camps International is a social enterprise that balances profits with philanthropy. Camps operate a permanent network of international camps in the heart of rural communities and wildlife conservation areas through their wholly owned operations in Latin America, East Africa and Southeast Asia. Camps are located where poverty levels are high and/or significant environmental and wildlife conservation challenges. Most camps are established on community land, and they employ local people to build, staff and supply their camps, with each one acting as the hub from which they run their wide range of sustainable projects and adventure activities for young people from around the globe. Projects vary from constructing school classrooms and supplying drinking water to terrestrial and marine wildlife conservation, reforestation, environmental education and microfinance initiatives.

Camps International deliver life-changing ethical and experiential travel expeditions.