Kejriwal Factor

The grant of interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by India's top court couldn't have come at a more crucial time. With the parliamentary election campaign ongoing, Kejriwal's release carries significant implications, not just for his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) but for the broader opposition alliance.

Kejriwal was arrested in March over corruption allegations related to a now-scrapped alcohol sales policy. The timing of his arrest, just days after the announcement of election dates, raised eyebrows and led many to believe it was politically motivated. The AAP, along with several other opposition parties, saw this as an attempt to stifle dissent and create an uneven playing field in the electoral arena.

The court's decision to extend interim bail until June 1, just days before the election results, allows Kejriwal the opportunity to participate in campaigning. However, it also sends a strong message about the independence of the judiciary.



For the opposition alliance, Kejriwal's release is a significant boost. His party, AAP, has been a vocal critic of the ruling party's policies and has positioned itself as a viable political alternative in the party's strongholds such as New Delhi and Punjab. Kejriwal's absence from the campaign trail would have been a considerable setback for the opposition, especially at such a crucial juncture.

Moreover, Kejriwal's release highlights the need for a united opposition against the ruling party. The fact that the court granted bail despite strong opposition from India's financial crimes agency, the Enforcement Directorate, underlines the importance of a robust opposition in a democracy.

The timing of Kejriwal's release also cannot be overlooked. Coming in the middle of the election campaign, it has the potential to galvanize the opposition. Kejriwal's release also brings attention back to the issues of alleged corruption, high inflation and unemployment. His arrest and subsequent release have also reignited the debate about the role of investigative agencies and the need for accountability and transparency in governance.

As the country awaits the election results in the first week of June, Kejriwal's release is certain to liven up the election scene in which the ruling party led by prime minister Narendra Modi remains favourite to win. There are, however, signals that the election may be turning and the NDA might fall short of the absolute majority. At the same time, there are no indications that the opposition alliance is in a position to form the government. As of now, the situation is up in the air. And essentially, this is what makes for a true democratic contest. It is less about the winners and losers and more about the expression of the will of the people.

