Shopian Youth Walks Barefoot To Rally For Rashid

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In a remarkable display of dedication and support, Mudasir Thokar, a PhD scholar hailing from south Kashmir's Shopian, has embarked on a barefooted journey spanning approximately 114 kilometers from his hometown to Er Rashid's residence in Langate. Thokar said that his mission is to campaign for Rashid in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
According to Thakur, the reason for his unwearing support to Rashid is because of his commitment to serving his people.
Thoker said that Rashid's journey symbolizes not only personal conviction but also a broader call for change in Kashmir's political landscape.
“He has represented Kashmiris well in the legislative assembly, he will speak well for Kashmir with pride in the parliament as well,” he said.
Thoker said he is optimistic that if elected, Rashid's presence in Parliament will provide a larger platform to amplify the voice of Kashmir with pride and dignity.
“It will take me two more days to reach the constituency of Rashid, once I reach there, I will start campaigning for him and wear my shoes,” Thoker, who is visiting North Kashmir for the very first time, said.
Thokar minced no words in his critique of traditional Kashmiri politicians, urging them to adapt to the changing times.“It is high time that traditional Kashmiri politicians mend their ways; otherwise, new leaders will inevitably replace them,” he asserted.
He cited former MLA Langate's unwavering support during the alleged lecturer scam in 2016 and said,“I am indebted to Engineer Rashid for his assistance during that time, and I am here to return his favor.”
When asked about the difficulties he has had in walking barefooted he said that the scars on his feet are nothing in comparison to the wounds borne by the Kashmiri youth.
Pertinently, in the last few days, Er Rashid's campaign led by his son Abrar Rashid, has gained momentum with hundreds of youth attending his rallies across several North Kashmir's districts.
