Türkiye Agrees On Transportation Of Turkmen Gas Via Azerbaijan, Georgia

MENAFN
Ulviyya Shahin Read more
We have agreed on the transportation of Turkmen natural gas toTürkiye via Azerbaijan and Georgia, Türkiye's Minister of Energyand Natural Resources, Alparslan Bayraktar, said, Azernews reports.
“Through this outstanding partnership, Türkiye and Azerbaijanare significantly enhancing their own supply security as well asthe security of Europe's energy supply. Specifically, our naturalgas-related ties are now at a new height as a result of the deal wesigned today.
As part of this deal, we predict that by 2030, Türkiye will getincreased gas supplies from Azerbaijan's natural gas deposits andthe Caspian Sea's natural gas reserves, with a portion of thenatural gas flowing through Türkiye to Europe. However, the mostsignificant thing is that this deal allowed us to arrange for thetransportation of Turkmen natural gas to Türkiye via Georgia andAzerbaijan," he emphasised.
