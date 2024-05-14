Khankandi Hosts Latest Meeting Of Working Group On Transport, Communication, And High Technologies

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The next meeting of the Working Group on Transport,Communication, and High Technologies convened in Khankendi,operating under the Inter-Departmental Centre of the CoordinationHeadquarters dedicated to addressing issues in Azerbaijan'sliberated territories, Azernews reports.

The Ministry of Digital Development and Transport providedupdates on ongoing projects and future plans, emphasising thestrategic initiatives outlined in the "I State Program on the GreatReturn."

Deputy Minister and Head of the Working Group, Rahman Hummatov,noted that in accordance with the State Program, strategic projectssuch as the restoration and construction of roads and railways, thebuilding of new airports, and the establishment oftelecommunication networks are currently being executed in thoseterritories.

Hummatov stated that the overall progress status of theconstruction works for Lachin Airport stands at 65%, andconstruction works for 26 highway projects with a total length of2,500 kilometres are being carried out according to the schedule added that the construction works for the Barda-Aghdam (47.1 km)and Horadiz-Agband (110.4 km) railway lines are also ongoing. Theprojects have achieved physical progress of 92.5% and 52%,respectively. Additionally, works are underway for the preparationof project-estimate documents for the Aghdam-Khankendi railwayline.

It was noted that the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency isworking on adding new bus routes and enhancing transportationservices to meet the demands associated with the return of thepopulation to the liberated territories. In order to expand touristtrips to Karabakh, citizens have been provided with the opportunityto visit Shusha city, Sugovushan settlement, and Lachin citythrough the "Yolumuz Karabakh" portal using private passengercars.

According to the Master Plan of Lachin city, a transport planhas been prepared for the organisation of public transport serviceswithin the city, and works in Shusha city are ongoing. Furthermore,based on the conducted analyses, a draft of the transport plan forKhankendi city has been prepared, outlining planned intra-cityroute lines, bus stop locations, inter-city route networks, andother relevant aspects.

Discussions during the meeting covered a wide range of topics,including the development of necessary road infrastructure, publictransport organisations, telecommunications services, and existingdemands and opportunities in areas to be settled in the nearfuture, including cities such as Khojaly and Khankendi, Karkijahansettlement, and Malibeyli village.

Later in the meeting, updates on radio-television broadcasting,mobile communication, and fixed telecommunication network works inthe liberated territories were provided. Currently, restoredradio-television broadcasting stations enable the broadcast of 10television and 7 radio programs. Moreover, around 300 base stationshave been installed for mobile telecommunication services,including in the areas freed from occupation. Telephone andhigh-speed internet services are available in various liberatedareas.

Key stakeholders from government agencies addressed the meeting,highlighting the importance of infrastructure projects outlined inthe "State Program for the Socio-Economic Development of theNakhchivan Autonomous Republic for 2023-2027" and discussingupcoming tasks related to mine safety measures, populationrelocation, and employment assurance in newly builtsettlements.

Decisions were made to ensure the timely implementation ofmeasures outlined in the State Program, enhance coordination amongrelevant institutions, and leverage modern technologies forconstruction and restoration efforts.

The visit also included inspections of the current situation ofthe internal road-transport network of Khankendi city, constructionworks for the telecommunication network and organisation ofcommunication services in the city, and the construction works ofthe internal road-transport and communication network of Agdamcity, along with the Barda-Aghdam and ongoingAgdam-Askaran-Khojaly-Khankendi-Shusha highways.