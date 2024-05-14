Croatia To Help Ukraine Clear Mines

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Croatia and Ukraine have signed a memorandum on cooperation between the two countries' mine action centers.

The press service of the Main Department for Mine Action, Civil Protection and Environmental Safety of Ukraine announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Croatia will help demine Ukraine. A respective memorandum was signed between the Center for Improvement of Mine Action and Environmental Safety and the Croatian Mine Action Center – Center for Testing, Development and Training (HCR-CTRO)," the post reads.

The memorandum provides for the exchange of experience in the field of humanitarian demining; cooperation in implementing innovative projects in the field of technologies and techniques for detecting explosive items; the development of joint training programs and initiatives to improve the skills of specialists in humanitarian demining; as well as strengthening advocacy and public awareness of international standards and best practices in the field of humanitarian demining.

The press service added that the choice of Croatia as a partner was not accidental. This Balkan country was heavily contaminated by explosives as a result of hostilities in the 1990s. Demining there is still ongoing, but should be completed next year. Therefore, the experience of Croatia is truly invaluable for Ukraine.

Photo credit: Main Department for Mine Action, Civil Protection and Environmental Safety