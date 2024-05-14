Explosions Heard In Kharkiv Again

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Explosions have been heard in Kharkiv again.

This was reported by the police of the Kharkiv region on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“Explosions are heard in Kharkiv. Do not leave the shelter until the air raid alarm is canceled. Report hits of enemy shells and injuries to the special police line 102,” the message says.

As reported, on May 14, Russia carried out seven airstrikes on Kharkiv, injuring 20 people, including three children.