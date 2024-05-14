Explosions Heard In Kharkiv Again

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Explosions have been heard in Kharkiv again.
This was reported by the police of the Kharkiv region on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
“Explosions are heard in Kharkiv. Do not leave the shelter until the air raid alarm is canceled. Report hits of enemy shells and injuries to the special police line 102,” the message says. Read also:
Ukraine's defense intel posts footage of Russian military equipment getting obliterated in Kharkiv
region
As reported, on May 14, Russia carried out seven airstrikes on Kharkiv, injuring 20 people, including three children.
MENAFN14052024000193011044ID1108212818
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.