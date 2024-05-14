Kuwait FM Meets Iraq Deputy PM On Arab Summit Preparatory Meeting Sidelines

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, May 14 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya met Tuesday Iraq's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Dr. Fouad Hussein, on the sidelines of the preparatory ministerial meeting for the 33rd Arab Summit. During the meeting, both sides touched on the bilateral ties between the two countries, the latest regional and global events, and the items of the ministerial meeting agenda. (end) aa

