There Is No Safe Place For People Of Gaza, Says UN Chief

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, May 14 (Petra) -- There is no safe place for the people of Gaza and civilians must be respected and protected at all times in Rafah and elsewhere across the Strip, United Nations Secretary-General Ant?nio Guterres said on Tuesday.Guterres expressed "alarm at the escalation of military activities by the Israeli occupation army in and around Rafah, southern Gaza," noting that these developments further impede humanitarian access and exacerbate a difficult situation.He called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, the release of all hostages and the immediate reopening of the Rafah crossing, emphasizing the need to ensure unhindered humanitarian access throughout Gaza.