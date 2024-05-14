Israel Is Solely Responsible For Humanitarian Catastrophe In Gaza, Says Egyptian FM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, May 14 (Petra) - Egypt said that Israel is solely responsible for the humanitarian catastrophe facing Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, declaring its categorical rejection of the Israeli side's policy of distorting facts and evading responsibilityEgyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry made the remarks in response to statements by Israel's foreign minister demanding the reopening of the Rafah crossing and holding Egypt responsible for preventing a humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.According to the Egyptian foreign minister, Israeli control of the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing and Israeli military operations in the vicinity of the crossing are the main reasons for the inability to bring aid through the crossing.Shoukry strongly condemned the Israeli side's desperate attempts to hold Egypt responsible for the unprecedented humanitarian crisis facing the Gaza Strip, which is a direct result of Israel's indiscriminate attacks against Palestinians for more than seven months, in which more than 35,000 citizens, mostly women and children, have been killed.The Egyptian foreign minister called on Israel to fulfill its legal responsibility as the occupying power by allowing aid to enter through other land crossings under its control.