Israeli Occupation Army Announces Injury Of 95 Soldiers Since End Of Last Week

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 14 (Petra) -- The Israeli occupation army announced on Tuesday evening that 28 soldiers, some seriously, were injured in the ongoing battles in the Gaza Strip during the past hours.According to the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation, the occupation army announced that 95 soldiers have been injured in the battles in the Gaza Strip since the end of last week.According to the Israeli army's website, 620 officers and soldiers were killed since the beginning of the war on October 7, 2023, while 272 were killed since the ground operation within the Gaza Strip began.The army reported that the number of wounded since the beginning of the war is 3,434, including 1994 light injuries, 911 moderate injuries, and 529 severe injuries.