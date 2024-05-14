Army Chief Receives UK RCDS Delegation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 14 (Petra) -- Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Yousef Huneiti, received on Tuesday a delegation from the UK Royal College of Defence Studies (RCDS).Huneiti discussed with the delegation aspects of joint military cooperation and coordination and ways of enhancing bilateral relations to serve the interests of the Jordan Armed Forces (JAF) - the Arab Army.The delegation listened to a military briefing outlining the extent of JAF development and modernization of weapons, missions, and equipment, in line with the nature of developments in the region at various levels.