Army Chief Bids Farewell To Jordanian Helicopter Unit Heading To Congo

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 14 (Petra) -- Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Yousef Huneiti, bade farewell on Tuesday at King Abdullah II Air Base to the Jordanian helicopter unit Congo/1, which is participating in international peacekeeping missions in the Democratic Republic of Congo, in the presence of a number of senior officers of the Jordan Armed Forces (JAF) - the Arab Army.Huneiti said: "The honorable image that the Jordan Armed Forces have reflected during its participation in international peacekeeping operations has made it a role model due to the staff's high level of professionalism," noting that Jordan, under its Hashemite leadership, plays an important humanitarian role in spreading peace and security around the world.The commander of the unit gave a briefing on the main stages of equipping and assembling the equipment and aircraft participating in the mission, in addition to the stages of training and evaluation of the staff that were selected from the Royal Jordanian Air Force Command.The army chief attended an exercise held by the unit.Huneiti conveyed the greetings of His Majesty King Abdullah II, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and emphasized the need to work in a team spirit to preserve their security and safety.This participation is the first of its kind in international peacekeeping missions in the history of JAF's participation and the first in the region, as part of its continued operations and participation in international peacekeeping forces aimed at maintaining security and stability, and providing humanitarian assistance to affected people in various conflict zones in the world.