Israeli Bombing Kills Two Palestinians In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, May 14 (Petra) -- Two Palestinians Tuesday were killed and others wounded after an Israeli bombing of the Rafah and Jabalia areas in the Gaza Strip.Medical sources reported that two Palestinians were killed as a result of Israeli warplane strikes near Salah al-Din Gate in Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.They added that two Palestinians were seriously injured as a result of Israeli reconnaissance aircraft targeting Old Gaza Street in Jabalia al-Balad, north of the Gaza Strip.