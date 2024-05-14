Israeli Bombing Kills Two Palestinians In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Gaza, May 14 (Petra) -- Two Palestinians Tuesday were killed and others wounded after an Israeli bombing of the Rafah and Jabalia areas in the Gaza Strip.
Medical sources reported that two Palestinians were killed as a result of Israeli warplane strikes near Salah al-Din Gate in Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.
They added that two Palestinians were seriously injured as a result of Israeli reconnaissance aircraft targeting Old Gaza Street in Jabalia al-Balad, north of the Gaza Strip.
