Jordan's Tourism Income At $2.1Bln During Jan-Apr Period 2024-CBJ

Amman, May 14 (Petra) - The Kingdom's tourism income amounted to $2.1 billion during the first four months of 2024, marking a decrease of 4.9%, compared to the same period last year, according to data issued by the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ).The CBJ figures also showed that tourism income went down last April by 2.6%, compared to the same month last year, totaling $529 million.