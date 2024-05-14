Child Dies After Falling From Bus In Irbid

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, May 14 (Petra) - A 7-year-old child died Tuesday after falling from a minibus in the Madhal neighbourhood in the Taibe District, Irbid.The Director of Education for the Taibe and Wasateya Districts, Tayseer Jarrah, denied what is being circulated that the bus that caused the accident was affiliated with a private school within the Taibe District.He told Petra that the incident happened after school hours and in one of the Taibe neighbourhoods far from the school the victim used to go to.The child was pronounced dead after arriving at the Moaz bin Jabal Governmental Hospital.