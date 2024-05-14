Jordan Continues Its 'Firm' Stance To Stop Gaza War-Mubaidin

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 14 (Petra) - Minister of Government Communications, Dr. Muhannad Mubaidin, said Jordan continues its "firm" position under His Majesty King Abdullah II's leadership, calling for stopping the war on the Gaza Strip, protecting civilians, and continuing delivery of humanitarian and relief aid to the people in Gaza.Mubaidin, who is also the government's official spokesperson, called for restoring the political path of the peace process based on the two-state solution and establishment of an independent Palestinian state on June 4, 1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital.During the Government Communication Forum on Tuesday, Mubaidin pointed out the King's visit to Zarqa Governorate today comes as part of the Royal visits to the Kingdom's governorates to celebrate Silver Jubilee.On Monday, Mubaidin said His Majesty was briefed on the second phase of expansion plans of Abdali project, which is a "key" investment projects in the capital, Amman.Mubaidin pointed to the Kingdom's achievement in raising its credit rating from Moody's for the first time in 21 years, noting Prime Minister Dr. Bishr Khasawneh's speech lauded this step as "important, and reflects Jordan's success in restoring efficiency of the national economy, curbing inflation, and maintaining financial solvency and high cash reserves."The minister noted these achievements come in light of Jordan's "insistence to advance" the state's modernization project, which was launched at the beginning of its bicentennial, with its three political, economic and administrative paths.Additionally, he said the first outcomes of Jordan's political modernization will be embodied in the next parliamentary elections on next September 10.On the Arab level, he pointed out Jordan's participation in the preparatory meetings for the 33rd Arab Summit that will be held in Bahrain at the summit level next Thursday, both at the level of permanent delegates at Arab League and Arab foreign ministers.He also touched on the meetings of the joint Jordanian-Egyptian Higher Committee, which was held last week in Cairo, headed by Prime Minister Dr. Bishr Khasawneh and his Egyptian counterpart, Dr. Mustafa Madbouly.In this regard, he said the committee went over economic issues, ways to enhance trade exchange, and bilateral coordination and cooperation in various fields.