Belgium Warns Of Weaponisation Of Food In Gaza

Amman, May 14 (Petra) -- Belgian Minister of Development Cooperation Carolina Guinez warned of the weaponisation of food in Gaza and the targeting of humanitarian aid heading to Gaza and its workers.Guinez wrote on X, "Aid workers are not targets; humanitarian aid is not a target. Preventing humanitarian aid is against humanitarian law. Hunger is not a weapon of war."

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.