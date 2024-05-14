UK Warns Of Looming 'Famine' In Gaza Amid Ongoing Israeli War

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

London, May 14 (Petra) -- British Foreign and Development Secretary David Cameron condemned the attack by Israeli extremists on humanitarian aid convoys heading to Gaza.Cameron wrote on X on Tuesday, "Attacks by extremists on aid convoys en route to Gaza are appalling. Gazans are at risk of famine and in desperate need of supplies."Israel must hold attackers to account and do more to allow aid in - I will be raising my concerns with the Israeli government."