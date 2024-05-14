General Industrial Production Quantities Index Up By 1.08% In Q1 2024-Dos

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 14 (Petra) -General Industrial Production Quantities index edged up by 1.08% in the first quarter of this year, totaling 85.29 points, compared to 84.38 points for the same period last year.This increase was due to a surge in production quantities of transformative sector by 0.14% and extractive industries by 16.44%, respectively, while quantities of electricity production went up by 3.26%, the monthly report issued by Department of Statistics (DoS) on Tuesday showed.According to the report, General Industrial Production Quantities index in March of 2024 increased by 0.33%, reaching 86.13 points, compared to 85.85 points for the same month last year.By comparing the index for March 2024 with the same month of 2023, the production quantities of the extractive industries sector soared by 45.08%, and their level in the electricity sector surged by 5.80%, while their rate in transformative sector went down by 2.23%.General Industrial Production Quantities index for March 2024 also increased by 2.42%, reaching 86.13 points, compared to 84.10 points in the previous month of February of the same year.On the monthly change scale, this index for March 2024 jumped, compared to the previous month of February of 2024, driven by a surge in the production quantities of the transformative sector by 0.82%.During March, production quantities of extractive industries sector increased by 44.5%, and their level in industrial sector by 0.82%, while electricity production dropped by 5.09%, the report revealed.