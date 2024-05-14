Gaming Stocks In Play - Gamestop Corp. (NYSE: GME) Stock On The Run For Day 2

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a go-to platform for big investing ideas, reports on trading for GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME ), a specialty retailer, providing games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe.

Following a massive rally in yesterday's trading session incited by a tweet from Roaring Kitty @TheRoaringKitty, the stock is roaring ahead today, currently at $48.36, up 17.91, gaining 58.82% but has had a day's high of $64.82.

This stock shows the power of retail traders in meme stocks with trading volume already over 91 million shares. The volatile history of the trading in this stock with an SEC investigation shows the resilience and determination of retail traders to win in this game.

