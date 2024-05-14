Tech Stocks In Play - Blackberry Limited (NYSE: BB) (TSX: BB) Joins Meme Stock Race

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a go-to platform for big investing ideas, reports on trading for BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB ) (TSX: BB ), a company that provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide.

One of the meme stocks on the run with GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME ), Blackberry is trading at $3.5811, up 0.4811, gaining 15.4999% on the NYSE, with a day's high of $3.85. The stock is trading at $4.9100, gaining 0.6800, up 16.0756% on the TSX.

BlackBerry today announced it has been recognized with the Customers' Choice designation in the 2024 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': UEM market. For the second year in a row, BlackBerry has been placed in the upper right quadrant based on customer feedback on deployment, capabilities, and support for BlackBerry® Unified Endpoint Management (UEM).

"To be honored two years in a row with a Gartner Customers' Choice distinction for our UEM is in our opinion significant for BlackBerry because it comes directly from the people and organizations we protect. We believe there is no greater reward than commendations by government and enterprise customers, recognizing that our innovative products and support make a difference to productivity - enabling staff to work from anywhere on any device, without risk of compromise," said Nathan Jenniges, Senior Vice President and General Manager, BlackBerry Cybersecurity.

"[BlackBerry] UEM has met and exceeded all our requirements to manage corporate and personally-owned devices, including many non-standard configurations for different use cases. The MDM is very mature and includes a large set of functionalities and features, as well as useful add-ons. Support from BlackBerry when required has been amazing, with their support engineers being very professional, knowledgeable, and easy to work with," said IT Services Associate, Canada, in a 5-star review.

News

Research more tech stocks with Investorideas free stock directory

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for various sectors, including gaming, biotech, tech and sports. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors. Paid content is always disclosed.

Investorideas is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. More disclaimer info: Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas newswire News-Upload/ Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.