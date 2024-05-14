Copper Miner Stocks In Play - Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) Gains On No Material Change?

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ), a go-to platform for big investing ideas, reports on trading for copper miner, Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU ) (OTCQX: CPFXF) (FSE: HPU).

The stock is trading at $0.4500, up 0.1400 , gaining 44.0945% on over 4 million shares. The stock had a day's high of 0.55 and caught the attention of regulators on its gains.

The company issued news today at the request of CIRO (Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization):" Copper Fox wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity."

Copper Fox is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on Tier 1 copper projects in Canada and the United States. The principal assets of Copper Fox and its wholly owned subsidiaries, being Northern Fox Copper Inc. and Desert Fox Copper Inc., are the 100% ownership of the Van Dyke oxide copper project located in Miami, AZ, the 100% interest in the Mineral Mountain and Sombrero Butte porphyry copper exploration projects located in Arizona, the 25% interest in the Schaft Creek Joint Venture with Teck Resources Limited on the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project and the 100% owned Eaglehead polymetallic porphyry copper project each located in northwestern British Columbia.

The company's most recent news April 22, where they announced that through its wholly owned subsidiary Northern Fox Copper Inc. ("Northern Fox"), is pleased to announce that on April 19, 2024 the final installment payment of CAD$330,000 to District Copper Corp. ("District Copper") was completed. The terms and conditions of the purchase of the Eaglehead porphyry copper project located in northwestern British Columbia ("BC") were set out in a news release dated February 10, 2020.

The aggregate consideration paid by Northern Fox for the Eaglehead property ("Eaglehead Property") was CAD$1.412 million, of which $1.2 million was paid to District Copper and $212,000 was paid to the BC Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation to assume the reclamation bond for the Eaglehead Property.

