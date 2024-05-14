Brazil And Morocco: Political Consultation Meeting

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Brazil's and Morocco's government held on Monday (13) in the headquarters of Brazil's Foreign Ministry in Brasília a political consultation meeting. The third Meeting of the Brazil-Morocco Mechanism of Political Consultation took place this week following a seven-year period, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Brazil said in a statement.

Meeting took place in the headquarters of Brazil's Foreign Ministry

The meeting was cochaired by Brazil's secretary for Africa and the Middle East, Carlos Duarte, and Morocco's Foreign Minister Director General Fouad Yazourh. Morocco is Brazil's third largest trade partner in Africa, with a trade at USD 2.65 billion in 2023.

Political topics

According to the statement from the Brazilian ministry, the meeting addressed bilateral topics such as cooperation for development, trade, services and investments, nominations, and potential agreements and memorandums of understanding, as well as regional and multilateral issues.

