Reply: The Board of Directors approves the quarterly report dated 31 March 2024

14.05.2024 / 12:30 CET/CEST

All economic and financial indicators grew:



Consolidated turnover of €554.3 million (€520.6 million in 2023);

EBITDA of €87.3 million (€81.0 million in 2023);

EBIT of €72.1 million (€65.6 million in 2023); Profit before tax amounts to €73.1 million (€62.1 million in 2023).









Today, the Board of Directors of Reply S.p.A. [EXM, STAR: REY] approved the results as at 31 March 2024.





Since the beginning of the year, the Group has recorded a consolidated turnover amounting to €554.3 million, an increase of 6.5% compared to the corresponding data for 2023.





All indicators are positive for the period. In the first quarter of 2024 the consolidated EBITDA was €87.3 million compared to €81.0 million in 2023, equal to 15.8% of the turnover.





EBIT, from January to March, was €72.1 million (€65.6 million in 2023) and is equal to 13.0% of the turnover.





The profit before tax, from January to March, was €73.1 million (€62.1 million in 2023), equal to 13.2% of the turnover.





The net financial position of the Group on 31 March 2024 is also positive by 368.9 million. The net financial position on 31 December 2023 was positive for €204.9 million.





"The first quarter of 2024", Reply Chairman Mario Rizzante has said,“was positive, both in terms of revenues and margins. Since the beginning of the year, we have seen an increased interest in applications related to the use of artificial intelligence, an area where Reply has long been committed and where it has acquired a leading position in the market."





"In particular," continues Mario Rizzante, "the increasingly pervasive diffusion of artificial intelligence is accelerating the evolution from models composed of a few large core applications to scenarios based on a fragmentation of global services and platforms. As Reply, we are working with our customers on projects aimed at introducing artificial intelligence within the main marketing, sales, production, distribution processes, as well as in the products. Other major areas of interest include in-vehicle artificial intelligence and new conversational interfaces based on spatial computing platforms".

"Today, however, we are still at the beginning of a huge transformation. - concludes Mario Rizzante - In the next few years, the widespread adoption and ongoing advancements of artificial intelligence will require everyone to make a great effort in the continuous redefinition of systems and the way of working; two areas in which Reply is significantly investing, in specific solutions and specific expertise, to support companies in what will be the challenge of the future."





The manager responsible for preparing the company's financial reports, Giuseppe Veneziano, states in accordance with Paragraph 2 of Article 154-bis of the Consolidated Finance Act, that the accounting information contained in this press release corresponds to the company's records, ledgers and accounting entries.









May 14, 2024





