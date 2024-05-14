Global Industrial Introduces Its Largest Air Scrubber And Negative Air Machine

(MENAFN- EQS Group)



Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), a value-added national distributor of industrial products and MRO supplies, today announced the launch of the newest product in its Made To Exceed TM line of Global Industrial Exclusive BrandsTM : the Global IndustrialTM Commercial Air Scrubber & Negative Air Machine with HEPA Filtration, 3300 CFM. This state-of-the-art air scrubber is designed to enhance air quality with its unparalleled features and capabilities.

"With the introduction of our largest air scrubber to date, we are bringing cutting-edge technology directly into your facility," said Jason Pepe, Product Manager at Global Industrial. "This state-of-the-art air scrubber offers unmatched power, versatility, and connectivity. It is an ideal solution for businesses seeking to provide their employees with cleaner air while optimizing energy efficiency, especially for indoor environments due to its remarkably quiet 75 decibel output."

Features of the new air scrubber offered exclusively by Global Industrial include:



Two-stage filtration system for advanced air purification

Filtering/scrubbing/cleaning capability of up to 4.7 million cubic feet per day

Use of an efficient mix of airflow and filtration to create cleaner air

3300 CFM air flow

Standard 115-volt power source

Compact design and portability factor to enable movement throughout any facility

Low emission of approximately 75 decibels, allowing seamless integration into indoor office environments or call centers Steel housing construction to enhance durability, ruggedness and longevity

The Global IndustrialTM Commercial Air Scrubber & Negative Air Machine with HEPA Filtration, 3300 CFM is uniquely designed to allow up to triple capacity by plugging three units together on a standard 115-volt outlet - enabling efficiency without sacrificing valuable floor space or requiring cumbersome installations. Not only does this cutting-edge machine provide clean indoor air efficiently; it also acts as a negative air machine. With exhaust located at the top of the unit, customers have additional flexibility in employing this device in facilities where ducting outside may be required for specific rooms or areas. The interchangeable use of "air scrubber" and "purifier" highlights how this innovative product goes beyond traditional machines in ensuring optimal air quality.

About Global Industrial Company

Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), through its operating subsidiaries, is a value-added distributor. For 75 years, Global Industrial has gone the extra mile for its customers, currently offering hundreds of thousands of industrial and MRO products needed to run businesses and facilities. Global Industrial is committed to its customer-centric strategy, and utilizes a team of subject matter experts, products from its Global Industrial Exclusive BrandsTM and national vendor relationships to help customers succeed. Global Industrial, "We Can Supply That®".

