EQS-News: European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V. / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V. convenes its annual general meeting of shareholders and publishes the agenda thereof (news with additional features)

14.05.2024 / 17:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V. convenes its annual general meeting of shareholders and publishes the agenda thereof Munich, 14 May 2024 Today, European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V. (" EHC "), a Dutch operators-led special purpose acquisition company listed on Euronext Amsterdam, convenes its annual general meeting of shareholders to be held on 25 June 2024 at 14:00 CEST (" AGM "). The AGM will be held at the offices of Houthoff Coöperatief U.A., Gustav Mahlerplein 50, Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Shareholders will have the opportunity to attend the AGM via webcast. Shareholders have the option to vote by means of an electronic proxy. The items on the agenda include, amongst others, the adoption of the financial statements for the financial year 2023 and the discharge from liability of the directors. The convening notice, the agenda and explanatory notes, and the proxy form are now available on the website of EHC in the 'Investor Relations' section under 'Shareholders Meeting': . The annual report for the financial year 2023, including the financial statements, is available on the website of EHC in the 'Investor Relations' section under 'News & Publications': , where a downloadable version in the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) is also available.

European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V.

General Enquiries +49 89 896797200 ...

Media Enquiries Finsbury Glover Hering Kai Peter Rath +49 211 43079-209 ... Additional features:



File: European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V. convenes the annual general meeting of shareholders and publishes the agen



14.05.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V. c/o ALR Treuhand GmbH; Theresienhöhe 28 80339 München Germany ISIN: NL0015000K10, NL0015000K28 WKN: A3C60V Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; Amsterdam EQS News ID: 1902989



End of News EQS News Service