India's Debut Pavilion Set Up At World Hydrogen Summit 2024 In Rotterdam

New Delhi, May 14 (KNN) India has made its debut at the World Hydrogen Summit 2024, setting up one of the largest pavilions at the event being held in Rotterdam, Netherlands, from May 13-15.

The Indian Pavilion, established by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, provides the country with a platform to showcase its progress in the field of Green Hydrogen to the global audience.

The World Hydrogen Summit, a significant event in the global green hydrogen ecosystem, has attracted around 15,000 delegates from around the world.

The Indian delegation comprises representatives from various ministries, including the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, the Department of Science and Technology, the Ministry of Railways, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, and private sector companies.

India launched its National Green Hydrogen Mission in January 2023 with an overall outlay of Rs 19,744 crores, setting an ambitious target to achieve a green hydrogen production capacity of 5 million tonnes by the end of 2030.

As of now, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has awarded tenders for setting up 412,000 tonnes of Green Hydrogen production capacity and 1,500 MW of electrolyzer manufacturing capacity.

India, which currently meets a substantial portion of its energy needs through fossil fuels, views renewable energy sources, including green hydrogen, as a means to reduce its dependence on conventional power sources.

At the COP26 summit in 2021, India committed to an ambitious five-part "Panchamrit" pledge, which included reaching 500 GW of non-fossil electricity capacity, generating half of all energy requirements from renewables, reducing emissions by 1 billion tonnes by 2030, reducing the emissions intensity of GDP by 45 per cent, and achieving net-zero emissions by 2070.

According to Union Minister RK Singh, who handles the power and renewable portfolio, about 44 per cent of India's energy requirements currently come from non-fossil sources, and this figure is likely to reach as high as 65 per cent by 2030, surpassing the country's pledge at the COP summit in 2021.

The Summit provides a platform for the Indian industry to engage with companies from around the globe, fostering collaborations and partnerships in the pursuit of a sustainable energy future.

