Rapyder Announces Strategic Collaboration Agreement With AWS For Driving Generative AI Led Innovation

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Bangalore, Karnataka, India ; 9, Rapyder Cloud Solutions , a leading Indian cloud consulting company and an AWS advanced tier partner, today announced a multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to scale its cloud offerings and drive innovation using generative artificial intelligence (AI) specifically tailored for customers in industries like finance, IT, healthcare, and e-commerce. As a part of the SCA, Rapyder is developing generative AI solutions to help customers gain new insights from their data easier and faster.



Officials from Rapyder and AWS team





As a part of this SCA, Rapyder will also establish a full-fledged Cloud Center of Excellence (CCoE) with AWS. The CCoE will focus on technical capability development and building repeatable solutions that drive customers' digital transformation. These will include generative AI-powered multi-language voice-based search, chatbots, document summarisation, and medical report follow-ups that make customer service

more interactive and effective.





With AWS, Rapyder's generative AI solutions will be part of a comprehensive suite of services and solutions encompassing migration, modernization, data analytics, and machine learning (ML) using services like Amazon Athena, Amazon Sagemaker JumpStart, Amazon CodeWhisperer, and Amazon Bedrock. The company will create a catalogue of use-case-based solutions built in the CCoE that shall be offered to address the specific challenges of enterprise and startup customers across India.





With the SCA in place, Rapyder will accelerate its expansion across India by developing vertical specialisation in financial services, manufacturing and retail. It will more than double its workforce from 280 to 600 by the end of 2025, with the majority of its employees trained and certified in focused AWS's data analytics, AI/ML and generative AI technologies. In addition, to help its customers accelerate their digital transformation, Rapyder is strengthening its professional and managed services as well as its CCoE through extensive hiring and training through the adoption of AWS digital skills training programs.





Sagility, a global leader in business process management and optimizing the member and patient experience has been leveraging Rapyder for its cloud journey. "Rapyder has been an invaluable partner in Sagility's AWS cloud journey. Rapyder's expertise and guidance have enabled us to leverage the large spectrum of AWS cloud offerings, transforming our requirements into cost-effective, secure and resilient solutions with unmatched performance's's collaborative approach in day-to-day operations has streamlined our processes, ensuring seamless integration and operation. The commitment to optimising cloud costs through best practices is evident, consistently driving efficiency and savings. With Rapyder's swift and effective response to our needs, they have truly become an integral part of our cloud strategy, empowering us to achieve our goals with confidence," said Subramanya C, President and Chief Global Technology Officer, Sagility .





“The signing of this SCA marks a pivotal moment in our relationship with AWS. Each year, as AWS introduces new services, Rapyder has continually enhanced its expertise to better serve our customers. Together, we are poised to leverage this momentum and drive innovation to new heights,” said Amit Gupta, Founder & CEO, Rapyder .





“India offers a great opportunity for leading world tech companies to launch and scale their offerings using the latest cloud technology. We at Rapyder are committed to being at the forefront of innovations like generative AI and shall continue to revolutionize India's digital transformation. Through this collaboration, we can help customers with new technologies like generative AI and data analytics,” said Athreya Ramadas, Co-Founder & CTO, Rapyder.





“Cloud technology like generative AI is empowering business across the subcontinent, and our collaboration with Rapyder Cloud Solutions marks a transformative step in enhancing cloud capabilities for India's diverse sectors,” Praveen Sridhar, head of Partner Business, AWS India and South Asia. “Through this strategic collaboration, we aim to accelerate innovation, foster digital transformation, and deliver impactful solutions in migration, modernisation, and advanced AI/ML offerings.”





About Rapyder Cloud Solutions

Rapyder Cloud Solutions is a born-in-the-cloud company, with expertise in Strategic Cloud Consulting, Migration and Modernization, Generative AI, Data Analytics, AI/ML, and Managed Cloud Services. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Bangalore, with satellite offices in Mumbai and Delhi, Rapyder has been recognized for its proficiency in delivering AWS solutions for its customers as AWS Consulting Partner of the Year in 2021 (India) and AWS Migration Partner of the Year in 2022 (India).





About Amazon Web Services India Private Limited

Amazon Web Services India Private Limited (AWS India) undertakes the resale and marketing of AWS Cloud services in India.