Significant drought conditions in Mexico with months to go before the fall rainy season have led to concerns one of the world's most populous cities may soon run entirely out of water, with residents currently struggling to make the most of a limited supply

Innovative green tech engineering services company Energy and Water Development Corp. has entered an MOU with some of the city's residents to create first-of-its-kind Off-Grid Atmosphere Water Generation Plant that will extract moisture from the air to ease the crisis

The facility is expected to generate about 3.2 million liters of water annually, with a later phase planned to produce millions more liters of water than the original plant EAWD is headquartered in Florida and has operations in Germany, where it is also developing solar-powered Off-Grid electric vehicle (“EV”) Charging Stations

A group of indigenous and non-indigenous people, gathering at an archaeological site in Mexico City earlier to pray for rain, highlighted concerns about a drought gripping much of the country ( ).

Around 60 percent of Mexico is experiencing moderate to exceptional drought, according to the National Commission on Water ( ). Mexico City is facing a severe water crisis, with experts fretting the metropolis of nearly 22 million people may run entirely out of water before the rainy...

