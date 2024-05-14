(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



SOBRsafe recently secured two new contracts: a hardware/software agreement with a Southern California-based behavioral health provider operating three facilities, and a reseller agreement with a new San Antonio, Texas-based channel partner

The behavioral health provider purchased and installed a SOBRcheck(TM) device in each of its three facilities to facilitate point-of-care alcohol screening

SOBRcheck(TM) has been shown to streamline operations and reduce expenses, delivering results instantaneously compared to 45 seconds per person in cases where breathalyzer tests were administered

SOBRsafe's new channel partner purchased an initial three SOBRcheck(TM) devices and two SOBRsure(TM) wearable wristbands and plans to place an additional order for both devices So far in 2024, SOBRsafe has secured 18 new accounts, compared to three accounts booked in all of 2023

Committed to creating a culture of prevention and support through its suite of advanced touch-based alcohol detection solutions and a powerful backend data platform,

SOBRsafe (NASDAQ: SOBR)

provides next-generation technology for the behavioral health, judicial and consumer markets. In the first quarter of 2024, the company secured 16 new contracts to provide its products, which, according to the company's Chairman and CEO, Dave Gandini, represented“just the beginning of our broad adoption in behavioral health and justice” ( ).

As a testament to the increasing adoption of its products, SOBRsafe recently celebrated the signing of a hardware/software agreement with a Southern California-based behavioral health provider operating three facilities. The customer – who offers inpatient detoxification, residential treatment and...

