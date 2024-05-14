Biomednewsbreaks - Safety Shot Inc. (NASDAQ: SHOT) Highlights Innovation In Beverage Wellness, Expands To The Northeast

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Safety Shot (NASDAQ: SHOT) is a pioneering force in the beverage landscape, introducing a groundbreaking solution designed to swiftly alleviate the effects of alcohol consumption. With its patented formula, Safety Shot accelerates the detoxification process, offering consumers a rapid path to relief and reshaping nocturnal revelries and morning recoveries. By leveraging a carefully crafted blend of scientifically proven ingredients, including vitamins, minerals and nootropics, Safety Shot enhances metabolic pathways responsible for breaking down blood alcohol levels, setting a new standard in post-alcohol consumption care.

In addition, the company today announced its strategic expansion to the Northeast regions of the United States. According to the update, the launch marks a significant milestone in the company's rapid growth trajectory, with a primary focus in expanding a brand presence in key markets including New York City, Long Island and the Hamptons.“This expansion represents a significant opportunity for Safety Shot as we continue to broaden our reach and impact,” said Safety Shot's Chief Revenue Officer Josh Wagner.“Establishing our presence in these key markets ahead of the summer kick off puts us in a position to capture brand recognition during a surge of heightened demand. We're excited to introduce Safety Shot to the Northeast and pave the way for long-term success and growth in the region.”

About Safety Shot Inc.

Safety Shot, a wellness and dietary supplement company, has developed Safety Shot, the first patented wellness product on Earth that lowers blood alcohol content by supporting its metabolism, while boosting clarity, energy and overall mood. Safety Shot is available for purchase online at DrinkSafetyShot and Amazon . The company is introducing business-to-business sales of Safety Shot to distributors, retailers, restaurants, and bars throughout 2024.

