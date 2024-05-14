Investornewsbreaks Lottery Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY) Enters Agreement With New Strategic Financial Adviser

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Lottery (NASDAQ: LTRY) , a leading technology company transforming how, where and when lottery and sports media content is delivered, has engaged Cohen & Company Capital Markets (“CCM”), a division of J.V.B. Financial Group LLC, as its financial adviser. According to the announcement, the partnership is part of the company's strategic focus on accelerating its global expansion efforts. The agreement calls for CCM to help oversee and structure Lottery's acquisition strategy, including assisting Lottery in navigating potential acquisitions and other business combinations designed to enhance Lottery's product offerings and market reach as well as support the company's“buy and build” strategy, which targets a pipeline of potential acquisitions over the next year. The company is also focused on developing Sports into the first mainstream, fully immersive streaming platform, providing live, full-engagement experiences to sports fans around the world.“Partnering with Cohen & Company Capital Markets is a major step forward for our business,” said Lottery president and CEO Matthew McGahan in the press release.“Their expertise in financial structuring and fund raising will be crucial as we implement our strategy to expand globally through significant acquisitions, including our focused efforts on enhancing the Sports platform and our target to look at the UK football club market. We also intend to reach into new markets, especially in the sports media sector, where the company is planning to revolutionize fan engagement through live-event streaming accessed on our wholly owned subsidiary Sports.

With a focus on both domestic and international markets, we are poised to further leverage our content verticals, including among others ESports and SimRacing, to broaden our reach.”

To view the full press release, visit

About Lottery

Inc.

Lottery is a leading technology company that is transforming how, where and when lottery is played. Its engaging mobile and online platforms enable players and commercial partners located in the United States and internationally to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games. Fans and subscribers look to Lottery for compelling, real-time results on more than 800 lottery games from more than 40 countries. Additionally, through WinTogether, Lottery is fundamentally changing how nonprofit donors are incentivized to action by gamifying charitable giving.

In all that it does,

Lottery's mission remains the same: an uncompromising passion to innovate, grow a new demographic of enthusiasts, deliver responsible and trusted solutions, and promote community and philanthropic initiatives. To learn more about the company, visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to LTRY are available in the company's newsroom at



About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN