(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Appia (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) today announced results from the newly identified exploration targets Taygeta and Merope. According to the announcement, a total of 111 samples from 18 auger drill holes were assayed by SGS-GEOSOL Laboratories in Vespasiano, Brazil. The results confirm that the regolith developed over the Ipora Granite presented significant enrichment of heavy rare earth oxides (“HREO”), characteristic of the ionic adsorption clay (“IAC”) rare earth elements (“REE”) deposits identified at other PCH targets.“These initial results from the auger drill program are very promising and provide us with a strong indication that the PCH project can host multiple new IAC REE mineralized areas in addition to the resource already identified in our maiden Mineral Resource Estimate ('MRE') completed by SGS Canada,” said Appia President Stephen Burega.“Additionally, these new target zones are considerably larger in total area as compared to the target IV. Desorption test results will be reported once received.”

About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The company holds the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project (see June 9, 2023, press release ), which is 40,963.18 ha. in size and located within the Goiás state of Brazil (see Jan. 11, 2024, press release ). The company is also focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property and exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The company holds the surface rights to exploration for 94,982.39 hectares (234,706.59 acres) in Saskatchewan. The company also has a 100% interest in 13,008 hectares (32,143 acres), with rare earth elements and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario. For more information, visit the company's website at Appiareu .

