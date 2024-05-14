Ali Issa Rashid To Head Sports Committee Of The Qatar Press Centre

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Press Center has decided to create a Sports Press Committee at the Center and accordingly appointed Ali Issa Rashid as head of this committee.

The creation of the new committee is part of the center's keenness to enhance its activities and expand the fields of interest for journalists, media persons and those interested in the media affairs.

The new committee specialises in enhancing the role of sports in the lives of journalists and media professionals, as well as initiating sports and intellectual discussions with colleagues in specialised sports newspapers, whether in Qatar, the GCC countries, or the world. It will also follow up on championships and sports events organised by the country. Further, the committee will organise tournaments of football, basketball, and other games for journalists and media professionals.

Ali Issa has a long-standing career in sports journalism and has made several contributions to specialised television programmes in sports analysis. The center wishes him all the best and success in his new role, Qatar Press Center has posted on its X official account.

MENAFN14052024000067011011ID1108212145