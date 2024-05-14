Amir Opens Fourth Qatar Economic Forum

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani patronized the opening of the 4th edition of Qatar Economic Forum, Powered by Bloomberg, which is held under the theme "A World Remade: Navigating the Year of Uncertainty" at Katara Towers - Fairmont Doha and Raffles Doha - on Tuesday morning.

HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani made the opening address.

HH the Amir attended the inaugural panel discussion with HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, a panel with HE President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda, and another panel with HE Prime Minister of Malaysia Dr. Anwar Ibrahim.

The opening was attended by HE President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda, HE President of the Republic of Palau Surangel Whipps Jr., President-elect and Minister of Defense of the Republic of Indonesia Gen. Prabowo Subianto, and HE Prime Minister of Malaysia Dr. Anwar Ibrahim.

Also present were HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, HE Speaker of the Shura Council Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim, a number of Their Excellencies ministers representing sisterly and friendly countries, and heads of the diplomatic missions accredited to the State, alongside high-ranking officials, parliamentarians, thinkers, economists, businessmen, media, and representatives of regional and international organizations.

