Power Surge: Local Students Are Left Speechless By Full Tuition Scholarships

We recently hosted several Howard University Students who are 2024 Pepco Power Scholars. They were left speechless after Pepco provided a power surge toward their tuition.
Pepco Power Scholars program funds need and merit-based scholarships as well as internships, mentorships, and networking to engineering, computer science and finance students.
