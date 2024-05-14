CARE News & Stories Honored For 'Excellence In Writing' By The Academy Of Interactive & Visual Arts

(MENAFN- 3BL) ATLANTA, May 14, 2024 /3BL/ - CARE News & Stories, a humanitarian media platform known for its unique blend of human-centered, visually-engaging storytelling, has been honored with the 2024 Communicator Award for Excellence in Writing . This distinguished honor was awarded to Mary Kate Wilson for her story "Lebanon Today: Seeking a Path Through Years of Loss."

Published as part of CARE's ongoing coverage of global crises, Wilson's story offers an in-depth look at Lebanon three years following the catastrophic explosion of 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate at the Port of Beirut. Her piece vividly portrays the lingering impacts on the city and its people, emphasizing their unwavering resilience and the slow, ongoing efforts to rebuild.

The Communicator Awards, overseen by the Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts, celebrates superior achievements in marketing and communications. It brings together top global brands and organizations like Disney, NASA, The White House Historical Association, Mastercard, AARP, IBM, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, PBS, and Reuters. CARE News & Stories' achievement in this competitive arena highlights its commitment to delivering profound and engaging narratives that spotlight human experiences and societal issues.

"CARE's commitment to storytelling is what sets it apart from other international humanitarian organizations,” said CARE's Director of Content Strategy, Travis Nichols.“Mary Kate's work exemplifies what we strive for at CARE News & Stories -- timely, essential information told through a vibrant, engaging story that puts humanity at the center. This Communicator Award for Excellence in Writing is a testament to Mary Kate's dedication and skill in bringing the stories of Beirut's resilient communities into the global spotlight. We are immensely proud of her achievement and continue to be inspired by CARE's commitment to telling stories that matter."

Established in 2019, CARE News & Stories has rapidly set itself apart as a premier digital platform in delivering not just news about the humanitarian organization, but narratives that underscore the essence of CARE's global mission to save lives, defeat poverty, and achieve social justice.

Last year, Editor and Publisher magazine awarded CARE News & Stories an “Eppy” for best website, noting its arresting design, rich content, and the seamless way of representing CARE's core mission.

As CARE News & Stories continues to expand its reach and deepen its impact, this recognition by the Communicator Awards will serve as both a milestone and a motivating force to continue pushing the boundaries of digital journalism in support of a greater good.

For further details about CARE News & Stories and its award-winning initiatives, as well as new stories about delivering aid in Gaza, providing maternal health in Sierra Leone, and the impacts of conflict in Haiti, visit .

About CARE News & Stories

Launched in 2019, CARE News & Stories is at the vanguard of digital humanitarian storytelling, delivering in-depth reporting and analysis within a visually-rich format.

Through its global network of content creators, CARE News & Stories ensures that every article not only informs but also connects and inspires its audience to action.

About CARE

Founded in 1945 with the creation of the CARE Package®, CARE is a leading humanitarian organization fighting global poverty. CARE places special focus on working alongside women and girls. Equipped with the proper resources, women and girls have the power to lift whole families and entire communities out of poverty. This year, CARE and partners worked in 111 countries implementing 1,600 poverty-fighting development and humanitarian aid projects and initiatives that reached 174,000,000 people. To learn more, visit .