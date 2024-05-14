Sustainable Supply Chain Initiative Launches Technical Committee With Ahold Delhaize, Emd And Taylor Fresh Foods

(MENAFN- 3BL) PARIS, May 14, 2024 /3BL/ - The Consumer Goods Forum (CGF) Sustainable Supply Chain Initiative (SSCI) is pleased to present the participants of its newly formed Technical Committee.

As the consumer goods industry's benchmark of choice to help drive trust and harmonisation among sustainability standards worldwide, the SSCI launched its Technical Committee to oversee the technical processes including reviewing the benchmarking process, incorporating lessons from past years, optimising efficiency, and fostering collaboration for a streamlined and impactful benchmarking experience.

The members of the committee are Elles de Jonge-Bosch, Manager Quality and Sustainability for EMD; Karin van den Houten – Bogaers, Director of Ethical Engagement and Human Rights, Ahold Delhaize; and Wyatt Maysey, Director of Sustainability, Taylor Fresh Foods. The committee is looking for a fourth member from the manufacturing sector.

Luiza Reguse, Senior Manager of the SSCI for the CGF , said,“Aware of the importance of sustainability standards in today's global supply chains, the Sustainable Supply Chain Initiative is pleased to introduce the esteemed participants of our newly formed Technical Committee. This committee plays a crucial role in refining our benchmarking processes, drawing from past experiences, and fostering collaboration for a more impactful journey. We are dedicated to promoting a culture of sustainability excellence within our industry.

“Through the efforts of the Technical Committee, we aim to improve the practices of responsible business and inspire meaningful change throughout the supply chain. We invite companies and organisations passionate about advancing sustainability to join us in the Sustainable Supply Chain Initiative (SSCI) and contribute to our shared mission of creating positive environmental and social impacts worldwide.”

Member companies interested in participating in the Technical Committee are encouraged to contact the Sustainable Supply Chain Initiative (SSCI).

– ENDS –

About the Sustainable Supply Chain Initiative

The Consumer Goods Forum (CGF) Sustainable Supply Chain Initiative (SSCI) builds trust in sustainability standards worldwide by benchmarking third-party auditing and certification programmes and recognising schemes that meet industry expectations. By providing an open-source list of recognised programmes, the SSCI delivers clear guidance on which schemes cover key sustainability criteria and apply relevant verification practices. The SSCI improves transparency in the market, facilitates decision-making on schemes at both buyer and supplier level and sets the responsible sourcing expectations for the industry. The Initiative currently focuses on social compliance and will expand the scope to environmental compliance in 2024. For more information, visit .

About The Consumer Goods Forum

The Consumer Goods Forum (“CGF”) is a global, parity-based industry network that is driven by its members to encourage the global adoption of practices and standards that serves the consumer goods industry worldwide. It brings together the CEOs and senior management of some 400 retailers, manufacturers, service providers, and other stakeholders across 70 countries, and it reflects the diversity of the industry in geography, size, product category and format. Its member companies have combined sales of EUR 3.5 trillion and directly employ nearly 10 million people, with a further 90 million related jobs estimated along the value chain. It is governed by its Board of Directors, which comprises more than 55 manufacturer and retailer CEOs. For more information, please visit: .