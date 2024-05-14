Albertsons Companies' Socal Division Volunteers At Baby2baby's Annual Mother's Day Celebration

(MENAFN- 3BL) Albertsons Companies' SoCal Division's Women's Inspiration and Inclusion Network had an amazing time volunteering at Baby2Baby 's annual Mother's Day Celebration at The Grove in Los Angeles!

We helped distribute nutritious food donated by Albertsons as well as other basic essentials and special Mother's Day gifts to the moms and children they serve. Families also received a healthy lunch and enjoyed music, a trolley ride through The Grove and so much more.

We loved connecting with the families and celebrating a group of wonderful moms.

