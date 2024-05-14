Ice-cream to Red meat: 5 foods you MUST avoid this Summer

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In summer, avoid heavy desserts like ice cream, opt for fruit sorbets. Choose grilled over fried foods for lighter meals. Hydrate with water, not sugary drinks. Balance red meat intake with plant-based options. Swap processed snacks for nuts and fruits for better health

As summer approaches, it's crucial to make mindful food choices. Opt for lighter, hydrating options to stay energized and healthy in the heat

Rich desserts like ice cream can overwhelm digestion in summer. Opt for lighter treats like fruit sorbets to avoid discomfort and enjoy a refreshing sweetness without the heaviness

Fried snacks burden the system, especially in heat. Choose grilled or baked options to sidestep unhealthy fats and digestive strain, keeping your summer meals light and satisfying

Sweetened beverages contribute to dehydration, provide little nutrition. Hydrate with water or herbal teas instead to maintain energy levels and avoid the crash from excess sugars

Overindulging in red meat heightens health risks. Balance your summer grilling with plant-based alternatives like grilled veggies or seafood

Processed snacks pack in unhealthy fats and additives. Swap them for nutrient-rich choices like nuts or fruits to satisfy cravings while supporting overall well-being