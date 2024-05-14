Karnataka: Techie-Turned-Model Farmer Suffers Rs 45 Lakh Loss As 17,000 Fish Die Due To Heatwave

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) (Image for representation purpose only: Courtesy - Pexels)

In the tranquil countryside of Aheri (Madabhavi Tanda), Karnataka, Viresh Kavatagi, a beacon of hope for agricultural innovation, has been met with a devastating setback in his ambitious foray into fisheries. Kavatagi, a 33-year-old BE and MBA graduate, had charted a path of success in the pisciculture industry after tasting the sweet fruits of his labor last year. However, his dreams have been abruptly shattered as approximately 17,000 of his prized fish perished, resulting in a staggering loss of Rs 40-45 lakh.

The genesis of Kavatagi's journey into fisheries can be traced back to 2021 when he decided to leverage his ancestral agricultural land by constructing a farm pond spanning 15 guntas. With meticulous planning and investment totaling around Rs 20 lakh, Kavatagi witnessed a remarkable profit margin of Rs 8 lakh, having sold over 8 tonnes of fish. Buoyed by this success, he ventured to enhance his yield further, seeking counsel from experts and embracing scientific methodologies. His efforts bore fruit, attracting attention not only from his fellow farmers but also from agricultural enthusiasts across districts.

Under the aegis of the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, Kavatagi's farm pond emerged as a beacon of inspiration for those aspiring to revolutionize traditional farming practices. Farmers from Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Raichur, and beyond flocked to glean insights from his pioneering approach to fisheries.

However, tragedy struck recently when a substantial portion of Kavatagi's fish stock succumbed to what is suspected to be the adverse effects of heat waves. The loss, estimated at over 15 tonnes of fish, not only dealt a severe blow to Kavatagi's financial aspirations but also left him grappling with uncertainty about his future in the industry.

“We had started fisheries at our ancestral agriculture land in Aheri (Madabhavi Tanda) by constructing a farm pond in about 15 guntas in 2021. We had fetched a profit of Rs 8 lakh by selling fish weighing over 8 tonnes. Inspired by this, we consulted many experts and spent about Rs 20 lakh to enhance the yield. We removed the dead fish on Sunday and found out that they weighed over 15 tonnes. As the fish prices have gone up this time, we were expecting an income of about Rs 40-45 lakh this time. However, this development has ruined my plans, and I am blank now,” he told TOI in an interview.

Prakash Bhajantri, assistant director of the fisheries department in Vijayapura, shed light on the situation, noting that prior inspections had found everything in order. However, subsequent investigations revealed an alarming scarcity of oxygen in the water, exacerbating the fatal impact of the heat wave on the fish population. Samples of the deceased fish have been dispatched for laboratory analysis, awaiting conclusive findings.

In a poignant twist of fate, Kavatagi finds himself navigating uncharted waters, lamenting the absence of insurance coverage for fish, which compounds the financial ramifications of his loss. His impassioned plea for government intervention underscores the need for greater support and recognition of pisciculture as a legitimate sector deserving of protection and assistance.

“Even there is no compensation for the loss of fish. Let the govt conduct any inquiry or study on what caused their death. Our fish never suffered any disease or illness. They weighed an average of 1.5 kg. Considering all these aspects, the govt should compensate our loss. If it does not it will be a bad precedence for farmers who aspire to take up fisheries,” Kavatagi demanded in his interview with TOI.