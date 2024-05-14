Athiya Shetty's Cryptic Post Amidst Controversy Surrounding KL Rahul And Sanjiv Goenka

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Amid the fallout from a viral video capturing Sanjiv Goenka's confrontation with KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty took to social media to share a cryptic post titled 'Calm After The Storm'. The incident occurred days after Lucknow Super Giants, led by Rahul, faced a defeat against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, prompting Goenka's outburst. Athiya, daughter of actor Suniel Shetty, married Rahul in January 2023 after a long courtship. Their relationship has been under the public eye ever since, with the recent controversy adding to the scrutiny.

On her Instagram, Athiya posted a serene image of a cloudy sky casting rays of sunshine over a calm sea, accompanied by a caption suggesting a deeper meaning related to the recent controversy involving her husband and Goenka, the owner of LSG. The incident drew widespread attention, with Goenka's actions receiving criticism from netizens.

Additionally, speculation about Athiya's pregnancy arose after Suniel Shetty's remarks on the possibility of becoming a grandfather during a television appearance. However, Athiya dispelled these rumours by attending public events, including one hosted by TODS, where she appeared vibrant and carefree, putting an end to the pregnancy speculations.