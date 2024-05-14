Harbhajan Singh Criticises IPL Scheduling Impact On India's T20 World Cup Preparations

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Harbhajan Singh has voiced his concerns over the preparation of the Rohit Sharma-led Indian side for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024. With the IPL 2024 final scheduled for May 26, the Indian players will have limited time for practice sessions before the T20 World Cup begins on June 2. India's first match against Ireland on June 5 allows them only two matches to prepare adequately.

Harbhajan attributed the lack of time for proper training camps to the 'IPL scheduling', urging the BCCI to consider a model similar to that adopted by the England Cricket Board (ECB). The ECB recalled their players from the IPL for a training camp ahead of the T20 World Cup, even though some teams were still in contention for the playoffs.

Harbhajan suggested that in the future, the BCCI should ensure that the team plays together for 10-15 days before major competitions, allowing for better preparation.

